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Global Passport Index 2026: How strong is the Indian passport? Here's what latest ranking says

India ranked 125th among 197 countries in the 2026 Global Passport Index, slipping one spot from last year.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 08:47 AM IST

Global Passport Index 2026: How strong is the Indian passport? Here's what latest ranking says
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The Indian passport has been ranked 125th out of 197 countries in the fifth edition of the Global Passport Index (GPI), released by residency and citizenship advisory firm Global Citizen Solutions (GCS).

India slipped one place from its 124th ranking in the previous edition. However, compared to five years ago, the country has moved up two positions from 127th in 2021. The report also notes that India's overall composite score has reached its highest level in the past five years at 45.1.

More than just visa-free travel

Unlike passport rankings that focus mainly on visa-free access, the Global Passport Index evaluates a passport's overall value by considering three broad areas: global mobility, investment opportunities and quality of life.

The rankings aim to reflect not only how easily passport holders can travel internationally but also the advantages they have when it comes to living, working and investing abroad.

Where the Indian Passport stands

According to the report, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 26 countries.

Travellers from India can visit destinations such as Bhutan, Nepal, Jamaica, Macau, Palestine, Tunisia, Angola and Barbados without obtaining a visa in advance or by receiving a visa on arrival.

However, Indian citizens still require a visa to travel to around 88 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Andorra and the United Arab Emirates.

India ranked 136th in mobility

India was placed 136th in the Enhanced Mobility Index, slipping one position from last year.

This category carries the highest weight in the overall rankings, accounting for 50 per cent of the final score. It measures the travel freedom a passport provides while also considering the attractiveness and quality of life of destination countries.

Quality of living ranking improves

India recorded one of its biggest gains in the Quality of Living Index, climbing to 118th place from 129th in the previous edition.

The index evaluates six key indicators, including healthcare, education and personal safety. It contributes 25 per cent to the overall passport score.

Investment ranking sees modest rise

India also improved its standing in the Investment Index, moving up three places to 94th from 97th last year.

This category measures a country's appeal as an investment and business destination. It takes into account factors such as economic strength, growth prospects and personal taxation, and makes up the remaining 25 per cent of the overall ranking.

Overall picture

While India's passport slipped by one position in the overall Global Passport Index this year, the report highlights gradual improvement over the past five years. Better scores in quality of living and investment indicate positive progress, although international travel access remains relatively limited compared to many other countries.

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