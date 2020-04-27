Global COVID-19 cases surpass 30-lakh mark, death toll crosses 2 lakh

The global cases of coronavirus on Monday crossed the 30 lakh mark with the death toll getting past 2 lakh. The United States is the worst-hit country and has registered the highest number of cases as well as deaths.

At around 11:10 pm (IST) April 27, 2020, there are 3,002,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, out of which 972,969 have been recorded in the US alone, according to the data from the John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

The global death toll has climbed to 208,131, highest in the US with 55,118 deaths. New York City has registered the most number of deaths in the US where 17,280 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

Spain has recorded the second-highest number of cases with 229,422 cases. The death toll in Spain stands at 23,521.

Italy has registered the third-highest death toll in the pandemic and third highest number of cases. The total number of infections in Italy is 199,414 while the death toll is 26,977.

The death toll in France has stands at 22,856 while the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country reached 162,220.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 972,969 Spain - 229,422 Italy - 199,414 France - 162,220 Germany - 158,142 United Kingdom - 154,038 Turkey - 110,130 Iran - 91,472 Russia - 87,147 China - 83,912

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

US - 55,118 deaths Italy - 26,977 deaths Spain - 23,521 deaths France - 22,856 deaths United Kingdom - 20,732 deaths Belgium - 7,207 deaths Germany - 5,985 deaths Iran - 5,806 deaths Netherlands - 4,518 deaths China - 4,637

In India, the number of cases has reached 28,380 and the death toll is at 886. 6362 people have been discharged after treatment and recovery.