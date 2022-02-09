Global Covid-19 caseload crosses grim milestone of 400 million with most cases in US, India

Global Covid-19 cases have surpassed the 400 million mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The global case count amounted to 400,244,031, with 5,761,208 deaths worldwide, as of 5:21 pm PT (6:51 am IST) Tuesday, showed the data.

The US reported 77,025,027 cases and 908,262 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 19 percent of the global cases and more than 15 percent of the global deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the other hand, India recorded the world's second-largest caseload of 42,339,611, followed by Brazil with 26,776,692 cases as well as the world's second-largest death toll of 634,057.

Countries with more than 12 million cases also include France, Britain, Russia, and Turkey, while other countries with more than 200,000 deaths include India, Russia, Mexico, and Peru, according to the university's tally.

The global caseload reached the grim milestone of 100 million on January 26, 2021, rose to 200 million on August 4, 2021, and exceeded 300 million on January 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India reported 67,597 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, a considerable decline of 19 percent against 83,876 cases reported on the previous day.

A total of 1,188 deaths were registered in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,04,062, said the Union Health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The active Covid cases now stand at 9,94,891, which constitute 2.35 percent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,80,456 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,08,40,658. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.46 per cent.