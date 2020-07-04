Global coronavirus tally touches 1.1 crore, 5.23 lakh deaths so far

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has touched 1.1 crore or 11 million, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

More than 5,23,613 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

At least 1,29,275 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University's latest tally.

With at least 27,86,178 cases, the US has the highest number of cases in the world.

The second worst-hit country is Brazil, which has reported 1,496,858 lakh cases. The country's death toll stands at 61,884.

The countries around the world including the US, India, Denmark, and Italy have started the process of lifting the lockdown by easing restrictions despite the number of cases continues to rise.

