Global coronavirus death toll nears 1.2 lakh as cases cross 19 lakh

The global coronavirus deaths on Tuesday neared 1.2 lakh mark with the United States registering the highest death toll of over 23,000.

As of 9 am Tuesday (IST), 119,687 deaths have been recorded with 1,920,618 global cases of COVID-19, John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker showed.

The US has recorded 582,607 cases and 23,628 deaths while Italy is second in terms of death toll with 20,465 casualties. Italy is behind the US and Spain in terms of total number of cases with 159,516 reported COVID-19 infections.

Spain is second in terms of the number of cases (170,099) and third behind Italy and the US in the number of deaths (17,756).

In the US, New York state is world-affected with 8,200 deaths out of which over 7,300 have been recorded in New York City alone. Out of total COVID-19 cases in the US, 26,645 have recovered from the disease.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 582,607

Spain - 170,099

Italy - 159,516

France - 137,877

Germany - 130,072

United Kingdom - 89,571

China - 83,302

Iran - 73,303

Turkey - 61,049

Belgium - 26,667

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

US - 23,628

Italy - 20,465

Spain - 17,756

France - 14,967

United Kingdom - 11,329

Iran - 4,585

Belgium - 3,903

China - 3,345

Germany - 3,194

Netherlands - 2,823

The pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for the modern world has forced nearly half the world population to live under strict lockdown including in India where 1.3 billion people are currently forced to stay at home as the government announced 21-day restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown is scheduled to end on Tuesday but is likely to be extended further.

In India, the number of cases crossed 10,000 mark on Tuesday. There are 10363 confirmed cases and 339 death with 1036 people reported to have recovered after treatment.