Global coronavirus death toll crosses 82,000, over 14 lakh confirmed cases

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 14.3 lakh with more than 82,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The tracker recorded 1,429,437 cases worldwide and 82,074 deaths till 8 am (IST) on Wednesday. Out of the total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 300,767 have recovered from the disease.

The United States, which has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus, has recorded nearly 4 lakh cases and over 12,000 deaths. The tracker has recorded 398,785 cases and 12,893 deaths in the US.

The highest number of deaths have been recorded in Italy where 17,127 people have lost their lives with 135,586 recorded cases. The death toll in Spain reached 14,045 with 141,942cases.

France became the country with the fourth-highest death toll at 10,342. Over 110,000 cases have been recorded in France. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 6,171 and 3,872, respectively.

In India, the number of total cases crossed 4,500 on Monday, standing at 4,789 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll, too, crossed 100. While 124 people have died of the disease, 352 have been cured or discharged after treatment.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.