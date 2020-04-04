Global coronavirus death toll crosses 62,000; over 11 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 11.5 lakh with more than 62,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The tracker recorded 1,159,515 cases worldwide and 62,376 deaths as of on Saturday midnight.

Out of the 11.59 lakh COVID-19 patients, 237,436 have recovered from the disease.

The United States, which has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus, recorded nearly 23559 new cases and 758 new deaths from COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, according to the university tracker.

The death toll in the US now stands at 8,162 with over 3 lakh (300,720 to be exact) confirmed COVID-19 patients or almost a quarter of the world's total cases.

The global coronavirus death toll reached 62,376 with the highest being recorded from Italy where 15,362 have lost their lives. The death toll in Spain reached 11,744 with 5537 new cases and 546 new deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours.

France became the country with the fourth-highest death toll at 7,560 with 7788 new cases and 1053 new deaths being recorded on Saturday. The death toll in the United Kingdom and Iran reached 4,313 and 3,452, respectively.

In India, the number of total cases crossed 3,000, standing at 3072 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While 75 people have died of the disease, 184 have been discharged after treatment.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.