Global coronavirus cases double to 8 lakh in a week, death toll rises from 18,000 to 42,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has seen a dramatic rise in past one week with confirmed cases being doubled from 4 lakh to 8 lakh in just eight days, with the biggest jump seen in the US.

The global death toll has also risen drastically, from 18,000 last Tuesday to over 42,000 this week.

The number of cases this month has seen a dramatic jump. While it took 67 days from the detection of the first case to reach one lakh, most of them in China, it took 11 days to infect another one lakh people. The number of cases rose exponentially after that as it took only four days to reach from 2 to 3 lakh and three days to add another one lakh cases as it crossed 4-lakh mark on Tuesday.

Over 4 lakh cases have been added in a week since.

Here is where we stood last Tuesday, March 24

The number of affected people worldwide crossed 4 lakh-mark, with the Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database putting the figure at 407,485. 18,227 people had been killed by COVID-19.

Death toll Italy neared 7,000-mark as it recorded 743 deaths in just 24 hours. The number of cases in the country also neared 70,000. The death toll rose to 6,820 as the number of infections jumped to 69,176.

In the United States, total confirmed cases reached 49,594 with 622 related deaths.

Spain, another European nation affected by the pandemic, also saw a dramatic rise in the number of deaths. With 489 casualties in 24 hours, it had recorded 2800 deaths from the virus. The number of cases reached 39,676 as it added 4,540 new cases.

The number of deaths in Iran crossed 1900-mark. The Johns Hopkins University database put the number of deaths in Iran at 1,934 with the total number of confirmed cases at 24,811.

In India, the number of cases jumped to 536 with 10 deaths. The government imposed a nationwide complete lockdown for 21-days.

Where the world stands on April 1

More than 42,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, with the US becoming the new epicentre of the outbreak where the death toll surpassed China's official toll.

The virus has so far infected more than 858,000 people, killing at least 42,139 of them, according to the latest update provided by the John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

The US has the most cases with over 188,000, followed by Italy at 105,792, Spain 95,923 and China at 82,279. Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths with 12,428, followed by Spain's death toll of 8,464, US' 3,873, France's 3,523 and China's 3,308.

China, where the outbreak was first reported, is now fourth in terms of the number of cases and fifth when it comes to the death toll.

In India, the number of confirmed cases is now 1397 with a death toll of 35.