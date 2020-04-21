Global coronavirus cases cross 25 lakh, death toll nears 1.75 lakh

The global coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 25 lakh mark with the death toll nearing 1.75 lakh. The United States has registered the highest number of cases as well as the death toll.

At around 11:45 pm (IST) April 21, 2020, there are 2,531,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, out of which 804,194 have been recorded in the US alone, according to the John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker.

The global death toll has climbed to 171,810, highest in the US with 43,200 deaths. New York City has registered the most number of deaths in the US where 14,604 deaths people have died due to COVID-19.

Spain has recorded the second-highest number of cases with 204,178 cases. The death toll in Spain stands at 21,282.

Italy has registered the second-highest death toll in the pandemic and third highest number of cases. The total number of infections in Italy is 183,957 while the death toll is 24,648.

The death toll in France has crossed the 20,000-mark while the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Spain topped the 2 lakh-mark.

Here is the list of top 10 countries in terms of the number of cases:

US - 804,194

Spain - 204,178

Italy - 183,957

France - 156,495

Germany - 148,007

United Kingdom - 130,164

Turkey - 95,591

Iran - 84,802

China - 83,853

Russia - 52,763

Here are 10 countries with the highest number of deaths:

US - 43,200

Italy - 24,648

Spain - 21,282

France - 20,265

United Kingdom - 17,337

Belgium - 5,998

Iran - 5,297

Germany - 4,939

China - 4,636

Netherlands - 3,916

In India, the number of cases has risen to 18985 and the death toll jumped to 603. 3260 people have been discharged after treatment and recovery.