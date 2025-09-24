Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Glitch or coincidence? Donald Trump, Melania Trump’s UN visit interrupted by escalator halt – Watch video

Both Donald and Melania Trump appeared slightly surprised when the escalator stopped. They quickly regained their balance and continued to go up the stairs.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 08:26 AM IST

Glitch or coincidence? Donald Trump, Melania Trump’s UN visit interrupted by escalator halt – Watch video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Shortly after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto an escalator at the United Nations on Tuesday, it suddenly stopped. Videos showing the couple approaching the escalator quickly spread across social media. The moment they stepped on, the escalator came to a halt.

Both Donald and Melania Trump appeared slightly surprised when the escalator stopped. They quickly regained their balance and continued to go up the stairs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called for an investigation into the incident after it attracted widespread media attention. She added that anyone found responsible should be dismissed if it was done deliberately.

Leavitt referenced a Times of London article in an X post that said that amid widespread US budget cuts, UN employees had jokingly said they would "tell him they ran out of money" and turn off the escalators.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately," Leavitt wrote on X.

United Nations’ Clarification

The United Nations responded to the issue by stating that it thinks the malfunction's riddle may have been resolved.

The United Nations speculates that the filmmaker might have unintentionally activated a safety feature.  According to a readout of the escalator's central processing unit, it "had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator," according to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who was quoted by Reuters.

He claimed that to record Trump's entrance with First Lady Melania Trump, his videographer had been going backwards up the escalator.

“The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function," Dujarric said in a statement.

