Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian designer, dies aged 91

WORLD
Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has died at 91. He combined the flair of a designer with the acumen of a businessman, running a company that turned over USD 2.7 billion a year. "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the Armani Group said in a statement. Armani's funeral chamber will be set up on September 6 and 7 in Milan, followed by a private funeral at an unspecified date, the fashion group said.
Who was Giorgio Armani?
He was a legendary Italian fashion designer, who was known as 'Re Giorgio' or King Giorgio. Armani was known for his modern Italian style and elegance. He combined the flair of the designer with the acumen of a businessman, running a company that turned over USD 2.7 billion a year.
