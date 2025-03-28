The word gigil, which comes from the Philippine Tagalog language, refers to an emotion so strong that it makes you clench your fists, grind your teeth, or even squeeze or clutch anything you think is adorable.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has officially recognised two culturally significant terms: gigil from the Philippines and spice bag from Ireland. Because of their cultural significance, which reflects their influence on everyday spoken English, these words are recognised by the OED. While gigil represents the Filipino sense of intense cuteness or devotion, the spice bag has dominated Irish fast-food restaurants for almost 20 years.

Spice bag: A popular Irish takeaway option, which is made up of chips, shredded fried chicken, fried onions, red and green peppers, chilli peppers, and sometimes jalapeño peppers. It is usually served with curry sauce. According to the OED, Sunflower, a restaurant in Dubin, was the first to provide takeout in 2006.

The most recent additions from Malaysia and Singapore further emphasise the region's close ties to culinary culture. These include kaya toast, a popular breakfast dish made with toasted bread spread with a sweet jam made from coconut milk, eggs, sugar, and pandan leaves; fish head curry, a fusion dish combining Chinese and South Indian flavors, where a large fish head is simmered in a tangy tamarind-based curry; and steamboat, a communal dish of thinly sliced meat and vegetables cooked in a simmering broth in a hot pot. The flavours and culinary customs of the area are encapsulated in these culinary terminologies.

Ludraman: Derived from the Irish word liúdramán, often known as lúdramán, which is a slang phrase meaning being lethargic or unproductive. In James Joyce's Ulysses, it was spelled loodheramaun. The OED lists eleven different spellings of this term.

blaa: The term 'blaa' refers to a soft, flour-dusted white bread roll that is typically associated with Waterford. It is believed that Huguenot immigrants brought the bread roll to the city in the 17th century.

Class: According to the OED, the character Erin from the well-known sitcom Derry Girls frequently used the word "class," which is a broad term of appreciation. The screenplay for the show is cited in the dictionary's entry. Northern English is another dialect that uses it.

Mineral: Irish English and West African English still use the term 'mineral,' which refers to a carbonated soft drink. The earliest use was noted in 1893, according to the OED.