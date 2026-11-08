'Giant Step Back In History': Donald Trump calls midterm results setback after Democrats sweep Congress

Donald Trump calls midterm results giant step back after Democrats take House and Senate in Nov 3 elections, claims $3 trillion stock market loss, says will be back bigger and stronger.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described the outcome of recent midterm elections as "giant step back in History" for America, after Democrats delivered sweeping electoral defeat to Republicans, wresting control of both chambers of Congress. Vowing that country would return "bigger and stronger than ever before", Trump also blamed election results for staggering USD 3 trillion loss in stock market.

In post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said election outcome had dealt major setback to country, while defending his economic record and expressing confidence in comeback.

"America took a giant step back in History with results of last Election — even the stock market, which has been a 'ROCKETSHIP' under 'TRUMP,' took a one day, 3 Trillion Dollar loss," he wrote.

"But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" he added, signing off as "President DONALD J. TRUMP".

Remarks came days after Republicans suffered major setback in November 3 midterm elections, with Democrats making significant gains across country and taking control of both House of Representatives and Senate. Outcome marked major political blow to Trump, who had actively campaigned for Republican candidates and repeatedly urged voters to treat election as verdict on his presidency.

Trump's initial reaction to election results was to distance himself from Republican defeat, arguing that outcome would have been different had he personally been on ballot.

As Democratic victories began emerging on election night, Trump posted on Truth Social: "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

Remark came despite his repeated appeals during campaign for Republican supporters to vote as though he were contesting election. In his final campaign appearances, Trump had told supporters to "pretend" he was on ballot, arguing that Republican defeat would put his legislative achievements at risk.

He had also described November 3 elections as among most important midterm contests in American history and predicted sweeping Republican victory if his supporters turned out in large numbers.

However, as results went against his party, Trump acknowledged that he was surprised by outcome. Speaking to Fox News, he said he had expected Republicans to perform better, pointing to large crowds at his campaign rallies.

"I thought we would do better," he said, adding that thousands of people had attended his rallies, with many unable to get inside.

Shifting balance of power in Washington

With control of House, Democrats will gain authority over key congressional committees, allowing them to summon administration officials, issue subpoenas and launch investigations.

Control of Senate will give Democrats additional leverage over President's legislative agenda and confirmation of presidential nominees.

However, Trump's executive powers remain intact. He can continue implementing policies within his authority and use his veto powers. Democrats would need two-thirds majority in both chambers to override veto