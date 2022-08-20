Stunning future concept for Dubai skyline unveiled: Giant 550-metre-tall Ring to surround Burj Khalifa

Image Credit: Instagram/znera.space

Znera Space, an architecture firm, has unveiled a spectacular concept design that would include the world's largest free-standing skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

The Downtown Circle project is a 550-metre-tall ring that will encircle the Burj Khalifa. The designers believe that it would challenge traditional ideas of gated communities and tower residences. It is also meant to be self-sufficient and sustainable.

The firm has shared images and renderings of the stated concept, which is planned to include all of Downtown Dubai with a radius of three kilometers.

According to The National News, the entire ring will be broken down into smaller units, which will contain homes as well as public, commercial and cultural spaces.

The Instagram posts also described the exact job of the sphirical vessels. The caption read, "a fleet of suspended peripheral pods transport passengers from one node to another in the Downtown circle. These suspended vessels, travel through a network of rail at the bottom tier to get to their destination."



Najmus Chowdry and Nils Remess, co-founders of Znera Space, created this gorgeous and futuristic concept. Znera Space frequently focuses on experimental architecture that examines and challenges social limits and environmental concerns.

During the pandemic, the concept of Downtown Circle was created. This was done to reconsider how people live in cities and how living in skyscrapers may affect change.