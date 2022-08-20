Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Stunning future concept for Dubai skyline unveiled: Giant 550-metre-tall Ring to surround Burj Khalifa

Designers have given a lot of thought to this new structure which will be a welcome change from gated societies and skyscraper homes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Stunning future concept for Dubai skyline unveiled: Giant 550-metre-tall Ring to surround Burj Khalifa
Image Credit: Instagram/znera.space

Znera Space, an architecture firm, has unveiled a spectacular concept design that would include the world's largest free-standing skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.

The Downtown Circle project is a 550-metre-tall ring that will encircle the Burj Khalifa. The designers believe that it would challenge traditional ideas of gated communities and tower residences. It is also meant to be self-sufficient and sustainable.

The firm has shared images and renderings of the stated concept, which is planned to include all of Downtown Dubai with a radius of three kilometers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZNera (@znera.space)

 

According to The National News, the entire ring will be broken down into smaller units, which will contain homes as well as public, commercial and cultural spaces. 

The Instagram posts also described the exact job of the sphirical vessels. The caption read, "a fleet of suspended peripheral pods transport passengers from one node to another in the Downtown circle. These suspended vessels, travel through a network of rail at the bottom tier to get to their destination."  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZNera (@znera.space)

 


Najmus Chowdry and Nils Remess, co-founders of Znera Space, created this gorgeous and futuristic concept. Znera Space frequently focuses on experimental architecture that examines and challenges social limits and environmental concerns.

During the pandemic, the concept of Downtown Circle was created. This was done to reconsider how people live in cities and how living in skyscrapers may affect change.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Janmashtami: 2 die of suffocation at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.