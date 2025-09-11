Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 11:35 PM IST

'Getting India to stop buying Russian oil is...', says Trump's envoy pick Sergio Gor
Sergio Gor (Image credit: Reuters)
Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's close aide and nominee for US Ambassador to India, highlighted the "deep friendship" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, emphasising that the two countries are "not that far apart" on reaching a deal regarding tariffs.

"Our president has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, and that is something that is unique," Gor said during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He pointed out that even when President Trump has been critical of other countries, he has consistently praised PM Modi.

"In fact, if you have noticed, when he has gone after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. While the President has been critical of India, he has gone out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship," Gor stated. He further revealed that the two countries are not that "far apart on a deal already on these tariffs."

Gor also said that the issue between India and the US regarding the 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products should be resolved in a few weeks, even as Donald Trump is pressuring European Union leaders to ratchet up tariffs on India and China to punish the countries for Russian energy buys.

Gor also addressed one of the administration's top priorities: persuading India to reduce its reliance on Russian oil. "To your point, getting India to stop buying Russian oil is a top priority for this administration," Gor confirmed. He noted that while the US and India face challenges in this area, the administration is committed to engaging with India to find a resolution."Bringing peace around the world is a top priority to this administration," Gor continued, citing the president's efforts to mediate conflicts globally, from the Middle East to Southeast Asia and even Ukraine.

Gor assured senators that the administration's diplomatic efforts would ultimately lead to resolutions, particularly with regard to India's oil purchases. "I think the time will arrive upon us in the next few weeks, in the next few months, for all of this to get resolved," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

