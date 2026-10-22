'Get Back On Your Plane': Iran's cold snub to Asim Munir after Pak Army Chief hands over Donald Trump's last warning

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir got cold reception in Iran, told to get back on his plane after delivering Trump's last warning on nuclear program to Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei, Al-Akhbar reports.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir was reportedly told to "get back on his plane" on Wednesday after Iran's new security council chief, Mohsen Rezaei, gave him a cold reception during their meeting, according to media reports.

According to Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Munir handed Rezaei an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump, demanding that Iran concede its "entire nuclear program".

"Tehran would need to show greater flexibility in talks over its nuclear program," Munir reportedly said, according to Iran International. Iran responded by telling Munir that Washington needed to "accept Iran's seven conditions".

Rezaei maintained a reserved posture, while Munir appeared to lean towards him during the exchange. The footage showed no prolonged handshake or embrace.

The Pakistani military chief also held high-level discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Ghalibaf reportedly told Munir that "Iran has nothing new to say".

Al-Akhbar further reported that Munir told Rezaei he was carrying a "last warning" from the United States, adding that failure to accept Washington's demands could lead to a "wide-scale attack" on Iran's nuclear facilities, including the Pickaxe Mountain site.

Munir's Iran visit amid US-Iran tensions

The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program. The US has been pushing Iran to show flexibility in negotiations, while Iran has maintained its own set of conditions for any deal.

According to reports, the seven conditions put forth by Iran include security guarantees and lifting of sanctions, though details have not been officially disclosed.

Sources suggest that Pakistan's role as an intermediary comes as Islamabad tries to balance its relations with both Washington and Tehran. Pakistan shares a long border with Iran and has historically maintained diplomatic channels with both sides.

The cold reception to Munir highlights the strained nature of current US-Iran talks. Rezaei, who is known for his hardline stance, is said to have made it clear that Iran would not concede its nuclear program under pressure.

No official statement has been released by Pakistan Army's ISPR or Iran's Supreme National Security Council regarding the meeting. The report of Munir being asked to get back on his plane has not been independently verified.

The Pickaxe Mountain site, mentioned in the ultimatum, is believed to be one of Iran's deeply buried nuclear facilities, similar to Fordow, and has been a point of contention in US-Iran negotiations.