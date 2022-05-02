Germany to invite PM Modi to G7 summit in a bid to isolate Russia: Report

Pic Courtesy: ANI

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his 3-day Europe visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is reportedly planning to put forward an invitation to him to attend the Group of Seven leaders' (G7) summit as to be held next month as special guest. The move from the European powerhouse is an attempt to woo India into a broader international front against Russia.

In the G7 meet scheduled between June 26 and 28, Germany has also invited Indonesia, South Africa and Senegal, a Bloomberg report said citing sources with knowledge. With PM Modi arriving in Germany, the official announcement could happen on Monday, it was reported.

While in Germany, the Indian PM will meet recently appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Both leaders will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). This will be followed by a high-level roundtable where both will interact with the top CEOs of India and Germany.

Comprising several bilateral and multilateral meetings, PM Modi’s three-nation visit will then take him to Denmark on Tuesday where he will attend talks with leaders of Nordic nations. Finally, PM Modi will visit France where he will meet the recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

