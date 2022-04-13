Germany rejects reports claiming it is not inviting India to G7 summit over Russia stance

Germany has rejected reports that claim Berlin is not keen to invite India as a guest country to the G7 summit in June due to its stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India was among the more than 50 countries that abstained from a United Nations vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow. Germany is the chair of the grouping for this year and holds the meeting amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Germany has informally intimated to Delhi its intent to invite India to the G7 summit. A formal invite is soon expected to be sent to India by Berlin. The summit is due to take place from 26 to 28 June 2022 at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps.

This is the 4th time India has been consecutively invited to the G7 summit since 2019. France in 2019 had invited India to the G7 ‘Biarritz Summit’ as “a Goodwill Partner”.

In 2020, President Donald Trump had invited PM Modi to the G7 outreach summit at Camp David. The summit was to take place in June 2020, but due to the covid crisis could not happen.

Last year the UK had invited India for the G7 summit, but PM Modi could not travel due to the 2nd wave of Covid pandemic in yeh country. PM Modi participated in the summit virtually.

India was first invited to the G7 outreach summit in 2003 when the then Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Invited by France. From 2005 to 2009, India has been annually invited to the G7 outreach summit with PM Manmohan Singh representing India.

Germany, this year's G7 host has had close ties with Delhi. India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was in Munich in February of this year for the security conference. During his visit, he met his German counterpart. PM Modi is expected to travel to the country in early May for the 6th Inter-governmental Consultations(IGC).

The then German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel had visited India from 31 October - 1 November 2019 for the five such consultations which take place every 2 years alternately between the 2 countries. This year's IGC is happening after a gap of 3 years because of the Covid pandemic. This will also be the first in-person meeting between PM Modi and the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The PM will also travel to Denmark for the India Nordic in-person summit.

