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Germany: 5 people killed in mass shooting in Stade as police arrest two suspects

According to the local police, shots were fired near a youth facility, and officials are currently carrying out a large-scale operation outside the town centre.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

Germany: 5 people killed in mass shooting in Stade as police arrest two suspects
A police spokesperson told AFP that two suspects have been arrested.
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Five people were killed in a mass shooting in the northern German city of Stade on Monday (June 29), reports said. Police said that several others were injured in the attack, though the exact number was not immediately clear. According to the local police, shots were fired near a youth facility, and cops are currently carrying out a large-scale operation outside the town centre.

"We ask you to leave the area and give it a wide berth for your own safety," the police said in a post on social media. Stade, which is located west of Hamburg, has a population of around 50,000 people. A police spokesperson told news agency AFP that two suspects have been arrested. Police said they are working to determine the motive of the attack and the exact chain of events. Germany has strict gun control laws and mass shootings are rare in the country.

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