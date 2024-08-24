Germany mass stabbing: Three dead, several injured in knife attack at festival in Solingen

Three people were killed and three others seriously injured in a stabbing attack during a festival in Solingen, Germany.

Germany mass stabbing: In a tragic incident on Friday night, three people lost their lives, and three others were seriously injured in a stabbing attack during a festival in the western German city of Solingen. The attack took place around 10 p.m. local time when an unidentified man targeted multiple people at the event. The assailant is still at large, and authorities are actively searching for him.

The festival was being held to celebrate the 650th anniversary of the town, adding to the shock and sorrow of the community. The attack occurred at the Fronhof, a central market square where live bands were performing, turning what was supposed to be a joyful occasion into a scene of tragedy.

Solingen's mayor, Tim-Oliver Kurzbach, expressed deep grief over the incident, saying, "It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives."

Germany, known for its relative safety, rarely sees fatal stabbings or shootings, making this incident particularly alarming. The state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, visited the scene and described the attack as a targeted assault on human life. However, he refrained from speculating on the motive behind the attack.

This incident is part of a growing concern over knife attacks in Germany. In June, a police officer was fatally stabbed in Mannheim during an attack at a right-wing demonstration. There was also a stabbing on a train in 2021 that injured several passengers. In response, the German government has been working to tighten regulations on the types of knives that can be carried in public, aiming to reduce the length of blades allowed.

As the investigation continues, the community of Solingen mourns the loss of lives and hopes for the recovery of those injured. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the attacker to come forward.

