Germany: Guns, kirpans, knives out in gurdwara, 11 injured in violent clashes, watch video

A major police operation came into force on Sunday (April 19) after the violent clash at a gurdwara in Moers.

At least 11 people sustained injuries after a violent confrontation broke out at a gurdwara located in the Duisburg locality of the German city of Moers. Footage that appears to have been recorded inside the religious premises is being shared on social media, capturing a physical altercation involving two groups.

The footage contains disturbing scenes, with participants seen using sharp weapons such as knives and kirpans during the confrontation.

Shocking scenes from Gurdwara Duisburg, Germany:



Sikhs fighting inside sacred space, turbans flying, kirpans drawn on each other over Golak money, and a forced takeover by the previous management, who lost the election.



This violence isn't random. It's the direct result of… pic.twitter.com/47h4lni6w1 — Allen Hampton (@Hamp_Allen) April 20, 2026



What exactly happened?

Roughly 40 people were involved in the altercation, which led to a significant police response that included the deployment of special police tactical units, German newspaper Bild reported. The scale of the response underscores the severity of the incident as authorities moved to secure the site and prevent further escalation.

Witnesses reported that, apart from bladed weapons, pepper spray and even a firearm were used inside the religious premises. The footage circulating online contains disturbing scenes, with participants seen using sharp weapons such as knives and kirpans during the confrontation. The presence of multiple types of weapons inside the gurdwara has drawn attention from local law enforcement.

What is the cause of the clash?

The exact cause of the bloody clash is under investigation. But after the initial probe, police said the disputes may have stemmed from the election of a new board of directors. These disputes reportedly also involve gurdwara funds, which various groups are claiming for themselves.

Authorities are examining the background of the disagreement as part of their ongoing inquiry. A 56-year-old member of the congregation, who witnessed the brutal altercation on Monday, told Bild, "This must have been planned. Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly had pepper spray and sprayed their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. And I also saw knives.

"They said former and current board members had disagreements over the management of gurdwara funds. "There have been problems and conflicts for some time. But it's mainly about influence and who has the final say here at the temple. When the attack began, many fled the temple in panic; it could have ended much worse. Fortunately, no one's life is in danger," the witness added.

According to the Bild report, eleven people were injured in the altercation. The injured were treated at the scene by paramedics and an emergency physician. Medical teams responded at the gurdwara to provide immediate care to those hurt in the incident.

One susupect detained

At least one suspect was handcuffed by police and placed in a patrol car. The criminal investigation department is now working to determine exactly who attacked whom. The firearm has not been found yet, but based on the shell casings found, initial findings suggest it was a blank-firing pistol.