In a major move due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, global airlines Air France and Lufthansa have stopped using Pakistan’s airspace. This step comes after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Air France announced that it will not fly over Pakistan “until further notice” due to the recent developments. Lufthansa, the German airline, has also confirmed that its planes are now avoiding Pakistani airspace. Both airlines said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of their passengers and crew.

Flight tracking websites show that many other international airlines are also staying away from Pakistani airspace. British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, and Emirates are taking longer routes to reach their destinations. This means higher fuel costs and longer travel times for many flights going to and from Asia.

Lufthansa added that it is closely watching the situation and will adjust its plans as needed. The decision of these major airlines to avoid Pakistan is expected to impact the country's revenue from overflight fees, which is a source of income for the cash-strapped nation.

Indian airlines are also making changes. Air India and IndiGo have already started using longer routes for their international flights. This comes after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian flights following the terror attack.

IndiGo said some of its flights will face minor schedule changes. It has also cancelled flights to Almaty and Tashkent, as these are now out of range for its aircraft due to the new flight paths. Air India stated that flights to and from North America, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East will now take longer routes, leading to higher fuel use and increased costs.

