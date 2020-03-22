German Chancellor Angela Merkel in quarantine after her doctor tests positive for COVID-19 infection

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was taken into quarantine, news agency AFP reported on late Sunday night, after she met a doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection.

According to reports, Merkel was informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she was taken into quarantine.

The official spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said that the doctor had administered a precautionary vaccine against pneumococcal infection to the German Chancellor. Shortly afterward, as Merkel was holding a news conference regarding measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, she was informed of the doctor being tested positive for COVID-19 infection. This is when she went into quarantine, Seibert said.

Merkel, who is 65 years of age, would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and would continue with official work from her residence unless notified otherwise, it was said.