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German auto giant Volkswagen to sack 1,00,000 employees, how may it impact India?

German car giant Volkswagen announced on Thursday that management and unions agreed to cut a total of 100,000 jobs by the end of the decade, marking the biggest restructuring in the global auto industry, affecting 15 percent of staff worldwide.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

German auto giant Volkswagen to sack 1,00,000 employees, how may it impact India?
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German car giant Volkswagen said Thursday that management and unions had agreed to cut a total of 100,000 jobs by the end of the decade, the biggest-ever restructuring in the global auto industry.

The company said it had approved a plan involving the reduction of around 50,000 jobs, on top of another 50,000 already agreed. "It is essential to systematically align workforce levels with economic realities," said the 10-brand group, which apart from its namesake, also includes brands such as Audi and Porsche.

Hit by US tariffs, patchy demand for electric cars and above all fierce competition in and from China, Europe's largest carmaker is in trouble. The total 100,000 cuts will be the largest restructuring ever carried out in the global automotive industry, amounting to about 15 percent of the carmaker's staff worldwide. It eclipses the 50,000 job cuts General Motors made after it declared bankruptcy in 2009.

Future of four German plants not guaranteed, first closure in home country

Volkswagen further said both management and unions agreed that the long-term future of four German plants -- in Hannover, Emden, Zwickau and Neckarsulm -- could not be guaranteed, while adding that alternative uses for the plants were being looked at.

The plants closing would mark the first time Volkswagen had shuttered full-scale factories in its home country. "If this plant really were shut down, you could put a big black spot on the map," Martin Lehmann, who has worked at the Zwickau facility since 2012, told AFP. "The plant and the jobs outside it, our suppliers, they're the motor of the entire region."

The approval of the plans by Volkswagen's supervisory board, made up of both labour and shareholder representatives, marks progress in delicate negotiations between the two sides. "The supervisory board has unanimously approved the executive board's future plan presented today," CEO Oliver Blume said. "This is a strong signal for the future of the Volkswagen Group."

Unions and management had very publicly rowed before signing off on the plans. A report on Tuesday in business weekly WirtschaftsWoche that management was looking at ways of working around the supervisory board provoked further fury from the powerful IG Metall union, which called the idea "nonsense, rubbish, hogwash".

How may it impact India? Two Maharashtra plants, VRS for 2300 workers

The VW Group has two manufacturing plants in the Indian state of Maharashtra: Chakan/Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad area. They have a combined capacity of 3,15,000 units per year. They produce cars for the domestic market and export more than 700,000 units every year to over 40 countries.

VW India has offered a Voluntary Retirement Scheme for its 2,300 blue-collar workers. However, it may not be a direct consequence of the decision taken to cut 1,00,000 jobs in Germany. The German cuts are linked to US tariffs, EV demand slowdown and competition from China in Europe, while India operations remain focused on domestic growth and exports.

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