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Georgia Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 35 injured after gunfire at homecoming block party in Vienna

Two men killed, up to 35 injured in mass shooting at homecoming block party in Vienna, Georgia. Shooting happened at 1:25 am with 1,000 people present: GBI.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 09:42 PM IST

Georgia Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 35 injured after gunfire at homecoming block party in Vienna
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Two people were killed and up to 35 others were injured in a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Vienna, Georgia, early Sunday, October 4, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 1:25 am during a block party attended by more than 1,000 people, while deputies were monitoring the crowd, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, as reported by WALB/Gray News.

Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the victims were men aged 20 and 23. Their names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said at least 25 people were taken to hospitals and gunfire was reported at two locations about a block apart.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities with the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released information about suspects or a motive.

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