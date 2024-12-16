The Georgian Interior Ministry has initiated an investigation, classifying the case as involuntary manslaughter.

A tragic incident occurred at a ski resort, resulting in the deaths of 12 individuals due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The victims were found in accommodations situated above an Indian restaurant at the Gudauri ski station in Georgia. Among those who lost their lives were 11 foreigners and one local resident. A police spokesperson stated, "Preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies." Authorities believe the deceased were employees of the restaurant.

The Georgian Interior Ministry has initiated an investigation, classifying the case as involuntary manslaughter. If the deaths are determined to be a result of negligence leading to multiple fatalities, those accountable could face three to five years in prison. Initial findings suggest that an oil-powered generator was turned on the day before after a power outage. Police are looking into whether this may have led to the dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide. Autopsies have been ordered to establish the exact cause of death, and the identities of the victims have not yet been released, as reported by the Irish Mirror.

Gudauri, the largest and highest-altitude ski destination in Georgia, is located 75 miles from the capital, Tbilisi, on a plateau that rises 7,200 feet in the Greater Caucasus Mountains. Carbon monoxide is a lethal gas that is both colorless and odorless, often going undetected until it is too late. Symptoms can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and weakness, which may progress to confusion and shortness of breath. The NHS warns, "The symptoms may come and go. They may worsen when you spend time in an affected room or building and improve when you leave or go outside."