George Floyd died of 'neck compression', post mortem report confirms 'homicide'

The official post mortem report of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed in police custody, revealed that the cause of death was due to 'neck compression'.

George died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and the way of his death was "homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis announced in a statement.

Other crucial health conditions of Floyd were also listed as "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; recent methamphetamine use."

The statement further stated that the "Manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner in their release also stressed that under Minnesota state law "the Medical Examiner is a neutral and independent office and is separate and distinct from any prosecutorial authority or law enforcement agency."

So far, Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with murder in the death of the 46-year-old after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey made his first public appearance of the night at City Hall near 2 am Friday and said the precinct was evacuated as it had become too dangerous for officers there.

President Trump on Monday said he is determined to provide justice to Floyd and his family.

"All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed, the justice will be fully served for George and his family and He will not have died in vain," Trump said during a press briefing.