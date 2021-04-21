George Floyd death case: Former US cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder and manslaughter

In the George Floyd death case former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter by a jury in the Hennepin County court. He has been found guilty on all charges in the murder trial of the African-American when he knelt on the man's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

The 12 jurors found Chauvin 45, guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death in May 2020, as reported by CNN. After the sentence, his bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or USD 20,000.

Judge Peter Cahill said, "Eight weeks from now we will have sentencing." Cahill thanked the jurors for what he called 'heavy duty' service in the case.

The verdict, reached after less than 11 hours of deliberation, came 11 months after graphic footage of Chauvin and Floyd went viral, shocking millions and prompting nationwide protests that spread across the globe.

Three other former Minneapolis officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd's death will stand trial in August.

George Floyd, 46, died May 25 last year after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit USD 20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market.

Floyd's death sparked 'Black Lives Matter' protests for racial justice across America, the likes of which the country had not seen since the civil rights movement of the 1960s.