Gen Z Wave Turns On Balen Shah: Nepal PM faces resignation calls after driver's death

Nepal PM Balen Shah faces Gen Z protests after ride-share driver Ganesh Nepali self-immolated in Kathmandu over parking fine dispute with municipal police and died at Bir Hospital. Opposition demanded resignation, Home Minister announced probe and arrested 3 municipal cops.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah, who rose to power on the back of a Gen Z-driven movement, is now facing a storm led by the very same generation. Large-scale protests erupted across Kathmandu over the weekend, with demonstrators and opposition leaders demanding the former Kathmandu mayor and rapper-turned-PM to step down.

The unrest was triggered after a ride-sharing driver set himself on fire following a confrontation with traffic police over parking.

Why did ride-share driver self-immolate?

The man, identified as Ganesh Nepali, set himself ablaze outside the Department of Passports in Tripureshwar on Thursday after a heated argument with Kathmandu Metropolitan Police.

According to The Himalayan Times, municipal officers had ordered Nepali to move his motorcycle parked in a no-parking zone. He argued that officers had no authority to lock a vehicle while the rider was still seated on it. After an argument, officials wheel-locked the bike and called a tow truck.

CCTV footage showed Nepali siphoning petrol from his motorcycle. He returned more than an hour later as the tow truck arrived, doused himself in fuel and set himself on fire. Bystanders and police put out the flames and rushed him to Bir Hospital, where he died on Friday.

The Kathmandu Post reported that Nepali was distressed by repeated fines. A week before the incident, he had messaged relatives saying he was fined Rs 1,000 after his bike was locked. Plans to airlift him to AIIMS New Delhi for specialised treatment were cancelled as he was too unstable to travel.

His death triggered fears of copycat incidents. BBC Nepali reported two more self-immolation attempts in three days. On Friday, Vivek Mandal, 35, attempted self-immolation in Sarlahi. On Saturday, Ashwin Raut, 45, set himself on fire in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu and died at Bir Hospital.

Protests erupt In Kathmandu, protesters demand justice

Ganesh Nepali's death triggered protests across the capital on Friday. Hundreds, including ride-hailing drivers, residents from Nepali's home district of Mugu, and members of the Gen Z movement, gathered at Maitighar Mandala before marching to Bir Hospital. Police stopped the procession at Bhadrakali.

The Scientific Socialist Student Union also staged a separate protest at Maitighar. Placards read "Down with the fascist government", "

Provide compensation to victim's family" and "Stop traffic terror".Protesters said the tragedy was not isolated but a result of systemic failures — chaotic parking enforcement, excessive fines and lack of welfare protection for ride-sharing drivers. They demanded an independent investigation, action against officials involved, and resignation of PM Balen Shah.

The unrest coincided with protests against Kathmandu's eviction drive. The Joint National Squatters Front protested outside Singha Durbar on Sunday, demanding a halt to evictions and rehabilitation of displaced families.

Opposition tears into Balen Shah government in parliament

The outrage spilled into Parliament. Nepali Congress MP Basana Thapa said, "Even when a youth set himself on fire due to state terror, the state remained a mute spectator." Taking aim at Shah, she added, "Now is the time to take off the dark glasses."

CPN-UML MP Ain Bahadur Mahar said the state was responsible for creating conditions that drove citizens to self-immolation. Former finance minister Barshaman Pun questioned if the incident reflected state failure to protect the poor.

In the National Assembly, lawmaker Bishnu Bahadur Bishwakarma demanded Shah's resignation, saying, "If there is morality, the Balen government should resign and come out on the streets immediately." He accused authorities of treating Nepali "like a criminal" instead of giving prompt medical care.

Government announces probe, blames local authorities

Home Minister Sudan Gurung announced a five-member high-level probe committee to investigate the self-immolation. Three Kathmandu municipal police personnel directly involved in the enforcement action have been taken into custody.

Gurung shifted blame to the Kathmandu Municipal and provincial authorities, reminding the House that the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party does not lead the local government in Kathmandu. "The video clearly showed that the wheel lock was used exclusively by the municipal police," he said.

Notably, neither PM Balen Shah nor his office has publicly commented on the weekend protests. The silence is striking, given that Shah rode a Gen Z-led protest wave to power after it unseated the KP Sharma Oli government last year. Now, many of those same young supporters are back on the streets, this time against him.