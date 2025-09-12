Rs 25000000000: Gen Z unrest in Nepal causes huge loss to THIS industry, here’s what we know

The Gen Z protests, triggered by a government ban on social media platforms, spiraled into an anti-corruption movement as police launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators. The protests led to the ouster of PM Oli, who submitted his resignation under intense pressure. Read on to know more.

In fiery protests that gripped Nepal, Gen Z protesters topped the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and torched the parliament. Their anger was also visibly directed at the country's elite as numerous symbols of wealth and privilege, including five-star hotels and luxury residential buildings, were set on fire. Among the most notable targets were the Hilton Kathmandu and the Hyatt Regency hotels. In fact, the stir has caused total losses of billions of Nepalese rupees to the Himalayan country's hotel industry.

How much loss did Nepal's hotel industry incur?

Nepal's hotel industry, a key revenue generator for the country's economy which is heavily reliant on tourism, has suffered a loss of more than 25 billion Nepalese rupees. According to media reports, nearly two dozen major hotels across the country were vandalised, looted or torched during the anti-government protests. According to a statement from the Hotel Association Nepal, the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu was among the worst affected as it reported damages above of 8 billion Nepalese rupees. The Hilton, a five-star glass tower opened last year, was torched as pictures of the hotel on fire went viral.

Why did protests erupt in Nepal?

The Gen Z protests, triggered by a government ban on social media platforms, spiraled into an anti-corruption movement as police launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators. The protests led to the ouster of PM Oli, who submitted resignation under intense pressure. Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki has been sworn-in as a caretake Prime Minister and will lead the country until next elections are held. At least 51 people have been killed and hundreds others injured across Nepal, marking the nation's worst violence since monarchy was abolished in 2008.