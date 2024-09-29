Twitter
HomeWorld

World

'GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation, and exports in...': EAM Jaishankar lashes out at Pakistan at UNGA

In a befitting reply to Pakistan, EAM S Jaishankar said that the GDP of the country can be 'measured in terms of radicalisation and exports in form of terrorism'.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

'GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation, and exports in...': EAM Jaishankar lashes out at Pakistan at UNGA
EAM S Jaishankar (Image/X)
In a sharp reply to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that Islamabad's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed, and the country "can have no expectation of impunity."

"Actions will certainly have consequences," said Jaishankar in his address at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We heard some bizarre assertions from this very forum yesterday. Let me make India's position very clear - Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed. And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences.

"India has repeatedly raised its concern over Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism and has asserted that terror and talks cannot go together."The issue to be resolved between us is only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and, of course, abandonment of Pakistan's long-standing attachment to terrorism," Jaishankar added.

The external affairs minister stated that "Terrorism is antithetical of everything that the world stands for."

"All its forms and manifestations must be resolutely opposed. The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons," he said. In his all out attack on Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "GDP can be measured in terms of radicalisation" and "its exports in the form of terrorism."

"Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control. But some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan. Unfortunately, their misdeeds affect others as well, especially the neighbourhood," Jaishankar said.

"Today, we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can't blame the world; this is only karma."

He said that "A dysfunctional nation coveting the lands of others must be exposed and must be countered."

The First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Bhavika Mangalanandan, on Friday (local time) called out Pakistan's "hypocrisy" for raking up Kashmir and questioning the Jammu and Kashmir election in India's Right to Reply at the UNGA session.

In a strong rebuttal to allegations made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address at UNGA, the Indian diplomat highlighted that Pakistan had used "terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir."

"The truth is that Pakistan covets our territory and has continuously used terrorism to disrupt elections in Jammu and Kashmir, an inalienable and integral part of India. A reference has been made to some proposals of strategic restraint," she said.

The Indian diplomat brought up the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament.

"Pakistan has long employed cross-border terrorism as a weapon against its neighbours," Mangalanandan stated.

"It has attacked our parliament, our financial capital Mumbai, marketplaces, and pilgrimage routes. The list is long," she said.

Earlier on Friday, Sharif in his address to the UNGA said that India should reverse the Abrogation of Article 370 and enter into a dialogue with Pakistan for "peaceful" resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

"Let me state in no uncertain terms, Pakistan will respond most decisively to any Indian aggression, therefore, to secure durable peace, India must reverse the unilateral and illegal measures it has taken since 5th of August 2019 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he claimed.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that India was "engaged in massive expansion of its military capabilities," which are essentially deployed against Pakistan.India has already made it clear after the Pulwama attack in 2019 that it wants normal bilateral ties with Pakistan, adding that it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities.India has also provided evidence at various international forums of Pakistan's support for terrorist groups.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

