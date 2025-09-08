Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gaza War: Israel threatens Palestine with 'annihilation' if Hamas does not disarm now, warns of 'hurricane strike'

Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has threatened Palestine with complete annihilation if Hamas does not surrender and disarm.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 01:17 PM IST

Gaza War: Israel threatens Palestine with 'annihilation' if Hamas does not disarm now, warns of 'hurricane strike'
Israel has threatened Palestine with complete annihilation if Hamas does not surrender and disarm now.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After killing more than 60,000 people in the ongoing war against Hamas, Israel has threatened the Palestinian militant organisation to surrender, lay down, or face complete annihilation. Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has said that a mighty hurricane would strike Gaza if the outfit does not disarm right now. Taking to social media platform X Monday, he wrote in a post, "Today, a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City, and the roofs of the terror towers will [fall]." He added, "This is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad: Release the hostages and lay down your weapons—or Gaza will be destroyed, and you will be annihilated." 

 

IDF expands ground assault in Gaza City

Emphasising that the Israel Defence Force (IDF) will expand their ground assault in Gaza City with the aim of decisively defeating Hamas, he wrote on the social media platform, "The IDF continues as planned—and is preparing to expand the maneuver to decisively defeat Gaza." Israel launched the Gaza War after Hamas attacked many civilian and army positions inside Israel on October 7, 2023. It killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took hostage 250 people, including women and children, infants, and the elderly. 

 

64,000 killed in Israel-Hamas War

To drive the people out of Gaza City and annex it, the IDF has been preparing for a major ground offensive. More than a million residents have been sheltering in this area after they were driven out of other parts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that more than 100,000 people have already left Gaza City. According to Gaza City authorities, more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli offensive that followed. Half of those killed include women and children. More than 162,000 people have been injured so far. 

 

FAQs

Q1: How many people have been killed in the Gaza War?

Ans: According to Gaza City authorities, more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli offensive that followed. Half of those killed include women and children. More than 162,000 people have been injured so far. 

Q2: How did the Israel-Hamas War begin?

Ans: Israel launched the Gaza War after Hamas attacked many civilian and army positions inside Israel on October 7, 2023. It killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took hostage 250 people, including women and children, infants, and the elderly. 

Summary

Israel has threatened the Palestinian militant organisation to surrender, lay down, or face complete annihilation. Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has said that a mighty hurricane would strike Gaza if the outfit does not disarm right now. Taking to the social media platform X on Monday, he wrote in a post that a powerful hurricane would strike the skies of Gaza City. He also declared that "this is a final warning to the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza and in luxury hotels abroad."

