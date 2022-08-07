Gaza violence: Bombings by Israel, Palestine militants leave 24 dead including 6 children

24 including 6 children have died in Gaza since Saturday (File photo)

The Israeli forces continue their heavy bombardment of Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, who then chose to retaliate with a hoard of rockets against the country. In the midst of these attacks, the death toll in the Gaza violence has tragically risen.

According to AFP reports, as many as 24 people have died till now due to the heavy bombings by Israel, out of which six were children. The death toll from the bombings was confirmed by the health authorities in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza.

As per the authorities in Gaza, six children have died due to the “Israeli aggression” which was seen in the area on Friday, while 204 more people have been left injured. meanwhile, Israel has denied the claims that its bombs have killed children.

Israel said it has "irrefutable" evidence that a stray rocket from Islamic Jihad terrorists was responsible for the death of multiple children in Jabalia, northern Gaza, on Saturday, as per AFP reports.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said that talks are being conducted round the clock with both sides to ease the tensions between the nations, which are leading to unparallel violence. Israel had earlier announced that it will be launching attacks against Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza last week.

Israel had said that the Islamic Jihad group is planning to launch an attack against the nation along the Gaza border, thus, it was necessary to launch a "pre-emptive" operation against the militants in the area.

As citizens and the government fear that this will be a repeat of an 11-day conflict that devastated Gaza in May 2021, Israel is continuing its attacks against the militants, which are being met with flurries of rockets from the Palestinian side.

As daily life in Gaza remains completely halted due to no electrical supply and constant air raids, the health ministry of the city said the next few hours will be "crucial and difficult", warning it risked suspending vital services within 72 hours due to the lack of electricity and essential supplies.

