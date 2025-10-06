Gaza's Last Hope: Can Egypt talks end war?

The timing of these talks is significant. Tomorrow, October 7, marks exactly two years since the 2023 Hamas attack that triggered this conflict.

After nearly two years of devastating conflict, there may finally be a chance for peace in Gaza. Delegations from Hamas, Israel, and the United States are meeting in Egypt today, Monday, October 6, for crucial peace talks that could bring an end to the war that has caused immense suffering on both sides.

The timing of these talks is significant. Tomorrow, October 7, marks exactly two years since the 2023 Hamas attack that triggered this conflict. The fact that both Hamas and Israel are sitting down to negotiate at this moment shows that there is genuine willingness to find a way out of this tragic situation.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing hard for a deal. On Sunday, October 5, he urged all parties to "move fast" and said the first phase of the agreement should be completed this week. He has sent two of his trusted representatives – special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner – to help finalize the details. Trump appears determined to succeed where previous American administrations have failed.

The core of Trump's proposed roadmap is relatively straightforward: Israeli hostages held by Hamas would be freed, and in return, Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails would be released. This prisoner exchange is the foundation upon which the entire peace plan is built. According to the plan, all hostages – whether alive or dead – must be released within 72 hours of the agreement taking effect.

The human cost of this war has been staggering. During the October 7, 2023 attack, Palestinian militants took 251 hostages. Today, 47 of them are still in Gaza, though the Israeli military believes 25 of those are dead. For the families of these hostages, every day of waiting has been agonizing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed hope that the hostages will be freed within days, offering a ray of hope to these desperate families.

On the Palestinian side, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and over 1,700 detainees from Gaza who were arrested during the war. For Palestinian families who have loved ones in Israeli prisons, this represents a long-awaited reunion.

Both sides seem cautiously optimistic. A senior Hamas official told news agency AFP that the group is eager to reach an agreement and start the prisoner exchange quickly. Hamas's chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Egypt late on Sunday, October 5, to lead his delegation. The Israeli delegation left for Egypt today, Monday, October 6. After months of failed peace efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, foreign ministers from several countries are calling this a "real opportunity" for lasting peace.

However, the path to peace is not without obstacles. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a practical point on Sunday, October 5, asking Israel to stop bombing Gaza before the talks, saying "you can't free hostages while airstrikes are going on." Yet on the same day, Israel's attacks killed at least 20 people across Gaza, according to the civil defense agency there. This shows how fragile the situation remains.

Palestinian sources say Hamas fighters are ready to stop their attacks if Israel also stops its military actions. This mutual cessation of violence is essential for the prisoner exchange to happen safely and for peace talks to progress.

But the prisoner exchange is just the first step. The real challenges lie in what comes after. According to Trump's plan, once the exchange is complete, Israel will gradually withdraw its troops from Gaza. This is where things get complicated. The plan demands that Hamas give up its weapons, but Hamas has consistently rejected this, calling it a "red line" it will never cross.

Another major point of disagreement is about who will govern Gaza after the war. Hamas believes it should have a role in deciding Gaza's future, but Trump's plan explicitly states that Hamas and other militant groups will not be allowed to govern. Instead, Gaza would be run by a group of professional experts rather than political parties. This temporary governing body would work under Trump's guidance, with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also expected to play an important role in the post-war administration.

These are not small differences. They strike at the heart of the conflict – questions of power, security, and the future of Gaza itself. Working out these details will require compromise from both sides, something that has been difficult to achieve in the past.

The people of Gaza have endured unimaginable hardship. Nearly two years of war have destroyed homes, shattered families, and left the territory in ruins. Similarly, Israeli families have lived with the trauma of the October 7, 2023 attack and the ongoing fear for their loved ones held hostage. Both populations desperately need peace.

The international community is watching these talks closely. Egypt, which has been hosting peace negotiations throughout the conflict, has said the talks will focus on setting the basic conditions and details for the complete exchange of detainees and prisoners. The fact that so many countries are invested in this process shows how important it is for regional stability.

The resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, known for its beautiful beaches and peaceful atmosphere, provides an appropriate setting for these critical discussions. Perhaps the calm surroundings will help negotiators find common ground where months of previous talks have failed.

Can Trump's plan succeed where others have failed? It's too early to say. The president's direct involvement and his insistence on speed might be what's needed to push through an agreement. His claim on Sunday, October 5, that there have been "very positive talks" and that negotiations are "moving quickly" offers some encouragement, but the proof will be in the actual agreement.

What is clear is that this represents the best chance for peace in months. Both sides are talking, both seem willing to negotiate, and the framework for a deal exists. The coming days will be crucial. For the sake of all those who have suffered – hostages and their families, prisoners and their loved ones, and the countless civilians caught in the crossfire – we can only hope that this time, peace prevails.

As the world watches Egypt this week, one question hangs in the air: Will the second anniversary of this war mark not just a reminder of tragedy, but the beginning of lasting peace?

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)