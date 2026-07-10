Gaza organiser of FIFA World Cup 2026 screenings killed in Israeli air strike

Palestinian humanitarian worker Mohammed al-Wahidi, known for organising public FIFA World Cup screenings in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.

Mohammed al-Wahidi, a well-known Palestinian aid worker who organised public FIFA World Cup screenings for families in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday. The 65-year-old was widely known across the territory for his humanitarian work and community initiatives. His death has sparked grief among Palestinians, with many paying tribute to him on social media.

Strike Hit Taxi In Sabra Neighbourhood

According to the BBC, al-Wahidi was travelling in a taxi through Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood when it was hit by an Israeli missile, local officials said. Three other people were also killed in the strike. They included two brothers, aged eight and 10, who were passing by at the time, and another man. All the victims were taken to a local hospital.

World Cup Screenings Brought Families Together

In recent weeks, al-Wahidi had drawn attention for organising large public screenings of FIFA World Cup matches in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and the al-Mawasi area. The screenings attracted hundreds of families and gave children a chance to enjoy football despite the ongoing conflict. Videos showing people watching matches on giant screens in war-hit neighbourhoods were widely shared online.

Died Hours Before Scheduled Match Screening

Al-Wahidi was killed just hours before a planned public screening of Egypt's Round of 16 World Cup match against Argentina. After news of his death spread, many Palestinians shared photos and videos of his relief work, remembering him as a familiar face at aid distribution centres and displacement camps.

Egypt Coach's Support Added Meaning To Screenings

The screenings became even more meaningful after Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan publicly voiced support for Palestinians during the FIFA World Cup. After Egypt's win over Australia, Hassan waved the Palestinian flag and later dedicated the team's World Cup campaign to both the Egyptian and Palestinian people.

His gesture received widespread support in Gaza, where Egypt's matches attracted large crowds at the screenings organised by al-Wahidi.