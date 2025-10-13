Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel

The IDF said the first group of seven, identified as Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, was safely escorted out of the Gaza Strip by special Israeli forces.

ANI

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 02:07 PM IST

Gaza ceasefire: Second group of 13 hostages released, after 7 re-unite with families in Israel
Pic: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Another group of 13 Israeli hostages has been handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, shortly after Hamas released the first six hostages earlier on Monday, according to Israeli media i24. The bodies of 28 other hostages remain in the terror group's hands, with plans to transfer most of them to Israel later in the day.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that seven hostages had already been transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli forces waiting inside Gaza.

The IDF said the first group of seven, identified as Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, was safely escorted out of the Gaza Strip by special Israeli forces.

All seven hostages released in the first batch arrived at an IDF facility near the border community of Re'im for a physical and mental checkup. Then they will meet their families, as per Times of Israel.

Emotional footage emerged showing Israeli families speaking with their loved ones. Avishai David, the father of hostage Evyatar David, told Channel 12 that he and his family are waiting to "hug, smell, and breathe" their son upon his release, after speaking with him in a video call while he remains in Hamas captivity.

In a video, Avi Ohana, the father of hostage Yosef Haim Ohana, is seen speaking with his son, telling him that "everyone is waiting" for the hostages' return.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that all families of the seven hostages had been informed that their loved ones were now in the care of IDF forces and would soon arrive in Israel.

"The Government of Israel is committed to the return of all hostages held by the enemy and will pursue this mission with determination and persistence," the statement said, adding that the government "embraces our hostages returning home."

The release took place as US President Donald Trump arrived in Israel. According to the White House, Trump watched the first moments of the hostage handover from aboard Air Force One en route to Tel Aviv. The White House called the development "history in the making."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the release of the first hostages and expressed hope that it could open the door to peace in the region.

"I share the joy of the families and of the Israeli people as seven hostages have just been handed over to the Red Cross," Macron wrote on X.

"With their release and that of the thirteen other hostages expected this morning, peace becomes possible for Israel, for Gaza, and for the region."

Macron is scheduled to attend the Sharm El-Sheikh summit in Egypt, where world leaders are expected to discuss the US-led peace initiative aimed at ending the Gaza conflict.

He added that "France will be involved in every stage of President Donald Trump's plan, alongside the Arab partners it helped mobilise."

The ongoing releases are part of the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoner exchange agreement reached between Israel and Hamas last week. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

