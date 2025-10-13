Gaza Ceasefire Live: First batch of Israeli hostages freed by Hamas after 2 years

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Live Updates: Early on Monday, Hamas released a list of the 20 living hostages it will free as part of the ceasefire, while Israeli authorities are likely to release over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire (Gaza Peace Summit) Live Updates: Israelis welcomed seven hostages from Gaza in exchange for the breakthrough ceasefire after two years of war. On the other side of the border in the occupied West Bank, families welcomed Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel for years. The key exchange of hostages and prisoners follows a breakthrough ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump after two years of war.

The International Committee of the Red Cross collected -- Eitan Mor, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Alon Ohel — who were held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. The others would be released later, the Israeli military said.

