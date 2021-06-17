Headlines

Gautam Adani is no longer Asia’s second richest man

The industrialist’s net worth has suffered a major blow this week after reports of frozen foreign accounts sent Adani Group stocks in the red.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2021, 06:49 PM IST

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani has fallen down the pecking order and is no longer the second richest person in Asia. Adani Group companies’ stock prices plunged this week and the billionaire’s net worth was hit by Rs 55,000 crore withing a matter of hours.

The sharp fall in the stock prices of all six companies of the Adani Group, the port-to-energy conglomerate, means that Adani’s net worth has reduced to $63 billion from $77 billion in less than a week. That translates to a loss of $14 billion in 4 days.

Adani has now been overtaken by Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan.

Troubling times for Adani Group

The 800 percent rise in the Adani Group company stock prices in the past year had made analysts predict that the 58-year-old entrepreneur would soon become the richest man in Asia.

In 2020, Adani’s net worth skyrocketed as the Adani Group became only the third Indian conglomerate to have a market capitalisation of $100 billion.

That market capitalisation suffered an unprecedented hit at the beginning of this week when reports of frozen foreign accounts sent its stocks in the red. Since then, there have also been reports of Sebi initiating an investigation into the Adani Group’s stock prices.

Adani Group has since then called the media reports of NSDL freezing its foreign accounts “blatantly erroneous.”

In a statement, NSDL also clarified that the accounts in question were held in “active” status.

However, stocks of Adani Group companies have traded weaker during the week.

Experts suggest that Adani stocks remain highly volatile due to higher sell-offs happening in the market currently. Investors have been advised to be cautious with new or existing investments in Adani Group firms.

