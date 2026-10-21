Garba In New York: Indian-origin Mayor Zohran Mamdani performs dance, celebrates festival! Watch video

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Navratri celebrations, danced Garba and visited a temple, while greeting the Hindu community and highlighting the festival’s diverse traditions.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined Navratri celebrations in the city, participating in Garba festivities and visiting a temple to seek blessings from a priest. His participation comes as Hindu communities across New York celebrate Navratri through different cultural and religious traditions.

For Mamdani, the celebrations also reflect a part of his personal background. He has previously spoken about growing up with both Muslim and Hindu traditions and how they shaped his values.

Mayor greets Hindu community

Mamdani also marked the festival publicly with a message on X, where he highlighted the many ways South Asian communities observe the occasion.

Rather than referring to Navratri by just one name or tradition, he mentioned celebrations including Durga Puja, Dashain and Dussehra, as well as rituals such as Sindur Khela, Tika and Golu.

"This week, our Hindu neighbors celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri. Our neighbors will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more. Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal", he wrote on X.

Mamdani’s Indian connection

Mamdani is of Indian origin and is the son of celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. His family background has influenced his connection with South Asian culture, while his upbringing exposed him to both Hindu and Muslim traditions.

He has also participated in other South Asian celebrations in New York, including Diwali and Raksha Bandhan, alongside local residents.

First South Asian, Indian American Muslim NYC mayor

Mamdani is the first South Asian, Indian American and Muslim mayor of New York City. His participation in Navratri celebrations adds to his public engagement with the city's diverse South Asian communities and their cultural traditions.