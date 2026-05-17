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Ganges Water Dispute: Bangladesh's BNP pushes for new agreement with India before treaty expires, details here

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) linked future ties with India to renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, urging fresh negotiations before its 1996 pact expires.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 17, 2026, 11:35 AM IST

Ganges Water Dispute: Bangladesh's BNP pushes for new agreement with India before treaty expires, details here
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Bangladesh’s ruling party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said that future diplomatic relations with India could depend on progress in renewing the long-standing Ganges water-sharing arrangement. The party has urged immediate talks with New Delhi for a revised agreement that reflects Bangladesh’s current needs and expectations.

Treaty Set to Expire After Nearly Three Decades

The existing Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed in 1996, is scheduled to expire in December this year. The agreement was originally concluded during the tenure of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and governs the distribution of river water between the two neighbouring countries.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Dhaka must push for a renewed framework that better reflects present-day realities. He stressed that strong bilateral relations would depend on resolving water-sharing concerns through fresh discussions.

Call for Continued Water Flow Agreement

Alamgir also argued that the current arrangement should remain in force until a new deal is finalised. He further suggested that future water-sharing agreements should not be limited to fixed timelines, indicating the need for a more flexible approach between the two countries.

Importance of the Ganges for Bangladesh

The Ganges, known locally as the Padma after entering Bangladesh through Chapai Nawabganj, plays a critical role in agriculture, fisheries and drinking water supply. Bangladesh relies heavily on river systems originating in India, with a large share of its population dependent on them for livelihoods and ecological balance.

Experts in Bangladesh have long argued that reduced dry-season water flow has worsened salinity intrusion and harmed farming regions, particularly due to upstream control structures such as the Farakka Barrage.

India Maintains Existing Mechanisms Are Functional

India has consistently maintained that water-related issues with Bangladesh are handled through established bilateral frameworks. Officials have pointed out that both countries already engage through structured mechanisms covering their shared rivers, which number over fifty.

New Barrage Plan Adds to Debate

The BNP leader’s remarks come shortly after Bangladesh approved a large-scale project to construct a barrage on the Padma River, aimed at addressing perceived water flow imbalances. The plan has received mixed reactions from experts, with some warning it could create additional sediment-related challenges if not coordinated with existing water-sharing arrangements.

Broader Regional Water Disputes Continue

Water-sharing tensions have also extended to other rivers such as the Teesta, where negotiations between India and Bangladesh remain unresolved. While Dhaka continues to push for a comprehensive settlement, New Delhi has maintained that dialogue continues through diplomatic channels.

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