Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 unique Ganesh idols around world that are must-visit this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated worldwide with grandeur. From towering idols in Thailand to cultural shrines in Japan, Malaysia, the USA, and Bali, Lord Ganesha’s presence extends far beyond India, showcasing his universal appeal and spiritual significance.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense devotion not only in India but also across the globe. Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, has inspired magnificent idols and temples in different countries. As the festival approaches in 2025, here are 5 unique Ganesh idols outside India that you must see:

Maha Ganapati Temple, Flushing, New York (USA)

One of the largest Hindu temples in North America, it houses a stunning Ganesh idol. Devotees gather here during Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate with rituals, music, and cultural events.

Ganesha Statue, Chachoengsao (Thailand)

Thailand is home to one of the tallest Ganesha statues in the world, standing at 39 meters. This pink Ganesh idol, seated in a relaxed posture, symbolises wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesha Shrine, Tokyo (Japan)

Japan’s cultural ties with Buddhism and Hindu deities are reflected in the Ganesha Shrine at Tokyo’s Kannon-ji Temple. The idol here is considered a guardian of wealth and success.

Batu Caves Ganesha, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

At the famous Batu Caves, dedicated to Lord Murugan, a striking Ganesha idol stands at the entrance. It’s a major attraction for visitors and devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesha Statue, Bali (Indonesia)

In Bali, Ganesha is widely revered, often placed at the entrances of temples and homes. A unique stone-carved idol in Ubud is among the most popular, symbolising protection and wisdom.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is the perfect occasion to admire how Lord Ganesha is celebrated across cultures. From the USA to Indonesia, these idols highlight his universal appeal as a symbol of prosperity, wisdom, and new beginnings.

