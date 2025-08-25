Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq project, it relates to...

Microsoft expands in Hyderabad: Tech giant leases 264K sqft office for THIS whopping amount

Meet Tithi Bohra, ICSI CS topper, who got AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, check complete topper list here

Inside Govinda’s Rs 170 crore net worth: How 'Hero No.1' enjoys luxurious lifestyle despite not doing films for 6 years

Malaika Arora shows off handstand skills, here’s why you should try it too

Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its price will make your jaw drop

Pakistan refuses to apologise for 1971 Bangladesh genocide when Pakistan Army killed ... lakh, raped ... lakh women, details here

Elvish Yadav house firing: Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi, police say they were planning another attack

ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 unique Ganesh idols around world that are must-visit this festive season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shilpa Shetty to skip Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, break 22-year-old custom due to...: ‘We will be observing mourning of…’

Shilpa to skip Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, break 22-year-old custom due..

Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq project, it relates to...

Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq

Microsoft expands in Hyderabad: Tech giant leases 264K sqft office for THIS whopping amount

Microsoft expands in Hyderabad: Tech giant leases 264K sqft office for THIS whop

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 unique Ganesh idols around world that are must-visit this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated worldwide with grandeur. From towering idols in Thailand to cultural shrines in Japan, Malaysia, the USA, and Bali, Lord Ganesha’s presence extends far beyond India, showcasing his universal appeal and spiritual significance.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 unique Ganesh idols around world that are must-visit this festive season
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense devotion not only in India but also across the globe. Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, has inspired magnificent idols and temples in different countries. As the festival approaches in 2025, here are 5 unique Ganesh idols outside India that you must see:

Maha Ganapati Temple, Flushing, New York (USA)

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T142718-759

One of the largest Hindu temples in North America, it houses a stunning Ganesh idol. Devotees gather here during Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate with rituals, music, and cultural events.

Ganesha Statue, Chachoengsao (Thailand)

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T142927-649

Thailand is home to one of the tallest Ganesha statues in the world, standing at 39 meters. This pink Ganesh idol, seated in a relaxed posture, symbolises wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesha Shrine, Tokyo (Japan)

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T143133-980

Japan’s cultural ties with Buddhism and Hindu deities are reflected in the Ganesha Shrine at Tokyo’s Kannon-ji Temple. The idol here is considered a guardian of wealth and success.

Batu Caves Ganesha, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T143418-082

At the famous Batu Caves, dedicated to Lord Murugan, a striking Ganesha idol stands at the entrance. It’s a major attraction for visitors and devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesha Statue, Bali (Indonesia)

Untitled-design-2025-08-25-T143615-607

In Bali, Ganesha is widely revered, often placed at the entrances of temples and homes. A unique stone-carved idol in Ubud is among the most popular, symbolising protection and wisdom.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is the perfect occasion to admire how Lord Ganesha is celebrated across cultures. From the USA to Indonesia, these idols highlight his universal appeal as a symbol of prosperity, wisdom, and new beginnings.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals across India you must visit

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction for December 2025 if Ethereum (ETH) Hits $9000
LILPEPE's Explosive Forecast: Price Targets if ETH Hits $9000
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Cham Cham' with her parents wins hearts online, WATCH viral video
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Cham Cham' with her parents wins hearts online
Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat
Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to
TikTok India return: Government fact-checks viral reports of unblocking Chinese app
TikTok India return: Government fact-checks viral reports of unblocking app
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy, say 'Our little universe is on its way'
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy, say 'Our little universe...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE