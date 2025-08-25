Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq project, it relates to...
Microsoft expands in Hyderabad: Tech giant leases 264K sqft office for THIS whopping amount
Meet Tithi Bohra, ICSI CS topper, who got AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, check complete topper list here
Inside Govinda’s Rs 170 crore net worth: How 'Hero No.1' enjoys luxurious lifestyle despite not doing films for 6 years
Malaika Arora shows off handstand skills, here’s why you should try it too
Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its price will make your jaw drop
Pakistan refuses to apologise for 1971 Bangladesh genocide when Pakistan Army killed ... lakh, raped ... lakh women, details here
Elvish Yadav house firing: Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi, police say they were planning another attack
ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 unique Ganesh idols around world that are must-visit this festive season
WORLD
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated worldwide with grandeur. From towering idols in Thailand to cultural shrines in Japan, Malaysia, the USA, and Bali, Lord Ganesha’s presence extends far beyond India, showcasing his universal appeal and spiritual significance.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with immense devotion not only in India but also across the globe. Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, has inspired magnificent idols and temples in different countries. As the festival approaches in 2025, here are 5 unique Ganesh idols outside India that you must see:
One of the largest Hindu temples in North America, it houses a stunning Ganesh idol. Devotees gather here during Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate with rituals, music, and cultural events.
Thailand is home to one of the tallest Ganesha statues in the world, standing at 39 meters. This pink Ganesh idol, seated in a relaxed posture, symbolises wisdom and prosperity.
Japan’s cultural ties with Buddhism and Hindu deities are reflected in the Ganesha Shrine at Tokyo’s Kannon-ji Temple. The idol here is considered a guardian of wealth and success.
At the famous Batu Caves, dedicated to Lord Murugan, a striking Ganesha idol stands at the entrance. It’s a major attraction for visitors and devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.
In Bali, Ganesha is widely revered, often placed at the entrances of temples and homes. A unique stone-carved idol in Ubud is among the most popular, symbolising protection and wisdom.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is the perfect occasion to admire how Lord Ganesha is celebrated across cultures. From the USA to Indonesia, these idols highlight his universal appeal as a symbol of prosperity, wisdom, and new beginnings.
ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 7 most famous Ganesh pandals across India you must visit