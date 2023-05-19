Search icon
G7 Summit: PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima

If the meeting takes place, then it will be the first one between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. PM Modi left for the Japanese city this morning to attend three sessions at the G7 summit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Japan's Hiroshima city is all decked up for the G7 Leaders' Summit beginning today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hiroshima on May 19, today, and is set to attend the G7 summit on May 20-21. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU), according to the statement.

Amid this, senior diplomats of India and Ukraine are exploring the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

If the meeting takes place, then it will be the first one between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

PM Modi left for the Japanese city this morning to attend three sessions at the G7 summit as part of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

