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G7 Summit 2026: Is Donald Trump the 'real boss'? Here's what US President said

US President Donald Trump grabbed attention at the G7 Summit in France after jokingly declaring, 'I'm the boss' during the final day of meetings.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 04:32 PM IST

G7 Summit 2026: Is Donald Trump the 'real boss'? Here's what US President said
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The G7 summit in France, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, witnessed a moment of levity on its final day when US President Donald Trump arrived at the morning session and jokingly declared, "I'm the boss."

The comment drew laughter from leaders already seated in the meeting room. Macron appeared amused by the remark and greeted Trump warmly.

"How are you?" the French president asked.

"Good, thank you," Trump replied before taking his seat.

Trump's presence dominates summit

Throughout the three-day gathering, Trump remained one of the most closely watched leaders at the summit.

The US president arrived at the event following major developments on the international stage, and his participation drew significant media attention. His comments, interactions, and policy positions remained a key focus during discussions among world leaders.

France welcomes positive outcome

French officials were reportedly pleased that Trump remained at the summit until its conclusion and endorsed the joint G7 communiqué.

His full participation marked a contrast with a previous G7 meeting in Canada, where he left before the event ended, creating tensions among allied nations.

Macron Extends Versailles Invitation

In a notable diplomatic gesture, Macron invited Trump to dinner at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris after the summit concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

The invitation attracted attention given the historic significance and grandeur of the venue.

Macron rejects 'Gala Dinner' characterisation

Amid criticism from political opponents who accused him of being overly accommodating toward Trump, Macron sought to downplay the significance of the invitation.

The French president stressed that the gathering at Versailles would not be a formal "gala" dinner but rather an opportunity for continued discussions in a more informal setting.

Summit concludes amid diplomatic engagements

As the G7 summit came to an end, Trump's remarks and high-profile presence once again ensured he remained at the centre of attention. The meeting concluded with leaders seeking to project unity on key global issues while continuing diplomatic engagements beyond the formal sessions.

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