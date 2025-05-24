The government has revoked the university’s ability to accept international students, forcing thousands to either transfer to other schools or leave the country.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium may not be able to return to Harvard University for her second year of studies due to a new US policy banning foreign students from enrolling at the school. The announcement was made after US President Donald Trump’s administration took action against Harvard. The government has revoked the university’s ability to accept international students, forcing thousands to either transfer to other schools or leave the country.

On Friday, Belgium’s Royal Palace said they are closely following the situation. “We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It’s too early to say right now,” said Xavier Baert, the palace’s head of communications.

Princess Elisabeth, who is 23-years-old, recently finished her first year of a Master in Public Policy at Harvard. She is currently back in Belgium for the summer. “And we’ll have to see what happens next year,” Baert added.

The princess is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and is first in line to the Belgian throne. Before attending Harvard, she completed a degree in history and politics at Lincoln College, University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.

Harvard University, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has around 6,800 international students, most of whom are in graduate programs. These students come from more than 100 countries and make up more than a quarter of the school’s student body.

In response to the new policy, Harvard filed a lawsuit on Friday in a federal court in Boston. The university said that the Trump administration’s decision violates the US Constitution’s First Amendment and would have a serious and immediate effect on both the university and the thousands of international students holding U.S. visas.

For now, Princess Elisabeth and many others must wait and hope for a change in policy or a legal victory that will allow them to continue their studies in the United States.