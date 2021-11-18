Vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant in 2022: US immunologist makes alarming prediction

Prominent American immunologist Dr. Mark Dybul has made an alarming prediction about the future of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that a vaccine-resistant strain of COVID-19 is likely to emerge in 2022.

Dr Dybul is a professor at Georgetown University Medical Center’s Department of Medicine and the CEO of Enochian BioSciences. Talking at a CEO conference by a leading American business news outlet in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, November 16, the noted immunologist wasn’t making a casual claim and asserted that the probability of a vaccine-restraint strain of the coronavirus by Spring 2022 was high.

“The faster we get boosted, the better off we’ll be for the next couple of months,” said Dr Dybul. “Sadly, every prediction I’ve made has pretty much come true. I hope I’m wrong this time, but I think by March, April, May, we will have a fully vaccine-resistant variant. There’s simply no way you can have such low rates of vaccination around the world with the virus ping-ponging between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. I’m an immunologist. The probability of us seeing a vaccine-resistant strain is very high.”

When asked about the pandemic's future, Dr Dybul put forth three scenarios. In his first scenario, the pandemic “peters out” in similar fashion to the Spanish flu a century ago. The immunologist believes this is unlikely as the world is far more mobilised now and that has made it exponentially easier for the COVID-19 virus to spread.

In his second scenario, wealthier countries would defeat the virus with the help of latest preventive medicine and therapies, which will then remain the problem of poorer countries. He said, “Rich countries are going to do just fine because we’ll have all these products available, and then we’ll have endemicity in lower-income countries, and that’s what’s really going to drive constant variants.”

His third scenario is the most concerning one. In this case, the pandemic situation will stay messy for the foreseeable future across the world due to mutations that bypass the preventive medicine and therapies. However, such a situation isn’t likely. He says, “That’s really unlikely. I think we’re probably headed towards the middle scenario, but it’s gonna take two to three years to get there. In between could be pretty rough.”

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, WHO revealed it its weekly report on the coronavirus pandemic that deaths due to the COVID-19 have remained stable or have declined in all other regions except Europe. With Europe again seeing a rising in COVID-19 cases and deaths, there are concerns that the continue could see more than 500,000 deaths by January 2022.