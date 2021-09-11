Headlines

Fully inoculated persons 11 times less likely to die of COVID-19: US study

Data from one of the studies also suggest the Moderna vaccine has offered a slightly higher level of protection during the spread of the Delta virus.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2021, 01:03 PM IST

It has once again been reiterated that proper vaccination is the biggest weapon for the world to fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus. At a time when the highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 is creating havoc all over the world, US health authorities have said that fully vaccinated people are 11 times less likely to die of COVID-19.

It also said that fully vaccinated people are 10 times less likely to be hospitalised compared to the unvaccinated people since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant. The data of the study has been published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three new papers published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also underscored COVID-19 vaccines' ongoing effectiveness against severe outcomes. Data from one of the studies also suggest the Moderna vaccine has offered a slightly higher level of protection during the spread of the Delta virus. The reason for this is not yet known.

The study

The first study examined cases in 13 US jurisdictions between April 4 to June 19. This was the period when Delta was not dominant.

This data was compared with cases in the US between June 20 to July 17 when Delta became the dominant variant.

Between these periods, a vaccinated person's risk of acquiring COVID-19 infection rose slightly.

From being 11 times less likely to be infected compared to an unvaccinated person, to five times less likely during Delta dominant phase.

Protection against hospitalisation and death remained more stable, but fell more among people aged 65 and above than for younger age groups.

