FTC to examine how Facebook's practices affect competition, say reports
FCT declined to comment, Facebook didn't respond immediately while its shares go down by 4 percent.
Representational image , Reuters
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has secured the right to examine how Facebook Inc's practices affect digital competition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the FTC declined to comment.
Shares of the social media giant were down 4% in midday trading.