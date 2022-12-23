From World War 3 to Cannibals on earth: Read Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023

Nostradamus predictions

French astrologer Nostradamus who died in 1566 made several predictions before breathing his last and according to Nostradamus’ fans over 70% of his predictions have come true.

Nostrdamus’ fans claim that he has also predicted COVID-19 pandemic. It is interesting to note that Nostradamus has also predicted how the world will meet its end.

Here are some predictions for 2023 made by Nostradamus:

Mars mission failure

It is a know fact that billionaire Elon Musk is leading the race to set up a colony on Mars but as per Nostradamus’ prediction this idea could fail in 2023.

Elon Musk, who is the owner of Twitter and Space X, has expressed confidence that humans could land on Mars by 2029.

According to the French soothsayer "celestial fire when the lights of Mars will go out".

Cannibals on earth

Nostradamus has predicted the humans will take all kind of steps in order to survive and many of them will turn cannibal in order to beat food crisis in 2023.

"No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax," he said

"So high will the bushel of wheat rise, that man will be eating his fellow man."

World War 3

If Nostradamus’ prediction is to be believed then the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine could lead to a bigger war at global level.

“Seven months the Great War, people dead of evil-doing,” he wrote.

Some people claim that Nostradamus is referring to the ongoing tension between China and Taiwan which has the potential to force the US to become a part of the conflict and it could lead to a nuclear war.

New Pope

As per Nostradamus’ prediction, a new Pope would succeed Pope Francis in 2023.

The French soothsayer has also predicted that Pope Francis will be the last true Pope and his successor will be responsible for a scandal.

“In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church, there will be Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people,” predicted Nostradamus.

Global warming

Nostradamus had predicted that global warming will increase in 2023 and it could lead to unexpected rise in sea levels.

He wrote, "Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil."