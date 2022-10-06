From Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Greta Thunberg: Who are in the race to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2022?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greta Thunberg (File photo)

The much-awaited announcement of the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 has brought up many speculations about world leaders and notable personalities who are likely to be in the race to win the prestigious global honour.

One of the most talked about names in the race to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. News outlets have predicted that his name was on the list of nominations for the honour, though no confirmations have been made.

According to a Reuters report, British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are also among the nominees for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The report further listed some other names that have reportedly made it to the list of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022. Those names are environmentalist Greta Thunberg, and Pope Francis the Myanmar National Unity Government.

Here is a list of top contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022

David Attenborough

World Health Organisation (WHO)

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Greta Thunberg

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Myanmar National Unity Government

Simone Kofe

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides who wins the award, does not comment on nominations, keeping secret for 50 years the names of nominators and unsuccessful nominees. However, some Norwegian lawmakers tend to reveal their picks for the prize.

According to media reports, there are a total of 343 top-secret nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022, with the names of many parliamentarians, world leaders and global organizations on the list for the prestigious honour.

Sources suggest that David Attenborough is one of the top picks for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Attenborough, 95, is best known for his landmark television series illustrating the natural world, including "Life on Earth" and "The Blue Planet".

Meanwhile, Reuters says that Pope Francis was nominated by for his efforts to help solve the climate crisis as well as his work towards peace and reconciliation, by Dag Inge Ulstein, a former minister of international development.

