Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Greta Thunberg: Who are in the race to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2022?

Many names such as Greta Thunberg, Zelenskyy, and Pope Francis have come forward when it comes to winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 08:41 PM IST

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Greta Thunberg: Who are in the race to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2022?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greta Thunberg (File photo)

The much-awaited announcement of the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 has brought up many speculations about world leaders and notable personalities who are likely to be in the race to win the prestigious global honour.

One of the most talked about names in the race to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. News outlets have predicted that his name was on the list of nominations for the honour, though no confirmations have been made.

According to a Reuters report, British nature broadcaster David Attenborough, the World Health Organization and Belarusian dissident Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya are also among the nominees for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The report further listed some other names that have reportedly made it to the list of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022. Those names are environmentalist Greta Thunberg, and Pope Francis the Myanmar National Unity Government.

Here is a list of top contenders for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022

  • David Attenborough
  • World Health Organisation (WHO)
  • Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
  • Greta Thunberg
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Pope Francis
  • Myanmar National Unity Government
  • Simone Kofe

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides who wins the award, does not comment on nominations, keeping secret for 50 years the names of nominators and unsuccessful nominees. However, some Norwegian lawmakers tend to reveal their picks for the prize.

According to media reports, there are a total of 343 top-secret nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize 2022, with the names of many parliamentarians, world leaders and global organizations on the list for the prestigious honour.

Sources suggest that David Attenborough is one of the top picks for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. Attenborough, 95, is best known for his landmark television series illustrating the natural world, including "Life on Earth" and "The Blue Planet".

Meanwhile, Reuters says that Pope Francis was nominated by for his efforts to help solve the climate crisis as well as his work towards peace and reconciliation, by Dag Inge Ulstein, a former minister of international development.

READ | Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature awarded to French author Annie Ernaux

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.