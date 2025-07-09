From UAE, Singapore to New Zealand: 5 countries that offer ‘Golden Visa’; Know what are its benefit and how to apply

From Europe's scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage to Asia's rapidly expanding economies and dynamic business climates, Golden Visas unlock long-term benefits and increased freedom of movement.

As global mobility continues to surge, Golden Visa programs present a simplified and effective pathway to residency through investment, attracting individuals and families seeking enhanced security, international prospects, and an improved quality of life. These forward-thinking initiatives enable investors and their families to reside, work, study, and access superior healthcare in their preferred location, providing unmatched flexibility and ease.

From Europe's scenic landscapes and rich cultural heritage to Asia's rapidly expanding economies and dynamic business climates, Golden Visas unlock long-term benefits and increased freedom of movement. Whether aiming for permanent residency or taking a significant step toward citizenship, these programs open doors to global living and integration.

Here are 5 countries offering Golden Visas in 2025

1. UAE

The UAE's recently introduced Golden Visa program for Indians will be based on nominations. Individuals interested in applying for the UAE Golden Visa under the nomination category can secure pre-approval from their home country without the necessity of traveling to Dubai.

According to the "new nomination-based visa policy," Indians can now obtain the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000, which is approximately Rs 23.30 lakh.

2. New Zealand

New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa, introduced in September 2022, allows high-net-worth individuals to live, work, and study in the country indefinitely, provided they meet specific investment and residency requirements. The visa comes with a minimum investment requirement of NZD 5 million.

3. Singapore

Singapore, a highly favored destination for businesses, offers its Golden Visa program known as the Singapore Global Investor Program. This program is designed for foreign entrepreneurs, business owners, and managers who are interested in establishing a business or investing in Singapore. Successful applicants typically receive their permanent residency within 9 to 12 months. The investment requirement begins at SGD 10 million and can increase to SGD 50 million, contingent upon the nature and scale of the business.

4. Greece

Greece offers one of the most affordable Golden Visa programs in the European Union, with a minimum investment of €250,000 in real estate. This program provides permanent residency and fast processing times of around 4 months, with no minimum stay requirements. Investors can maintain legal residence status while living elsewhere, making it an attractive option for non-EU citizens.

5. Italy

Italy's Golden Visa program targets innovation and philanthropy, with options including a €250,000 investment in an Italian innovative startup, €500,000 investment in an Italian limited company, or €2 million investment in Italian government bonds. The program offers residency and family inclusion benefits.

How to apply for Golden Visa?

Applying for a Golden Visa typically involves selecting a participating country and meeting its specific investment requirements, such as purchasing real estate, investing in a local business, or contributing to a national development fund. Applicants must also meet certain eligibility criteria, including background checks and proof of funds. The application process usually involves submitting a comprehensive application package, including documentation of the investment, personal identification, and other supporting materials, and may require an interview or additional scrutiny.

What are the benefits of 'Golden Visa'?

The benefits of a Golden Visa are numerous and attractive. They often include residency or citizenship rights, allowing individuals and their families to live, work, or study in the host country. Golden Visas can also provide access to new business opportunities, improved quality of life, and increased global mobility. Additionally, many Golden Visa programs offer favorable tax treatment, high-quality healthcare and education systems, and a secure and stable environment for individuals and their families. By investing in a Golden Visa program, individuals can gain a strategic advantage in today's fast-paced and increasingly complex world.